For several weeks, the Baylor soccer players have managed to keep their minds off the very real possibility of capturing the program’s first Big 12 regular season championship in 20 years.
They knew they couldn’t get there without focusing on the task at hand every game.
But after Sunday’s 3-1 comeback win over Kansas, the No. 13 Bears are one win away from taking the long elusive title.
Now they can wrap their minds around trying to beat Oklahoma in Thursday’s 7 p.m. regular season finale at Betty Lou Mays Field.
“I’m really excited, I can’t wait to play OU,” said Baylor freshman Elena Reyna. “But I know we can’t go into there thinking we’re just going to win it. We have to work, of course. OU is a great team and they’re going to bring a lot of energy to Betty Lou, so we just have to be ready to fight back and try to win that title.”
The win over the Jayhawks (10-5-2, 4-4) was the seventh straight for the Bears in conference play and gave them a 9-0 record in all home games this season. Baylor is now 14-4 overall and tied with West Virginia for the Big 12 lead at 7-1. But the Bears own the tie-breaker since they pulled off a 1-0 win over West Virginia in Morgantown on Oct. 5.
The Bears won the Big 12 tournament title last year, but it’s mind-boggling for them to think they have a shot to win the first regular season championship since the program’s only one in 1998.
“There have been some amazing girls come in and out of here and a lot of great years and a lot of different types of teams come through Baylor,” said Baylor junior Raegan Padgett. “This team is just really something special, and you can tell in the locker room and on the field that we’re playing for each other and we fight for each other.”
With Grace Hagan’s header for a goal 13 minutes into the game, the Jayhawks went into halftime with a 1-0 lead. But that didn’t faze a Baylor squad that’s made a habit of scoring big goals in the second half.
“We’ve been ahead most of the time,” Padgett said. “A lot of veterans — seniors, juniors, sophomores — are used to it from last year coming back and fighting. That mentality is just deep rooted in the team. Going into halftime we were 1-0 down, but I don’t think for a second we thought there wasn’t a possibility or chance we’d come back. We were very confident.”
It didn’t take long for the Bears to tie the game as Camryn Wendlandt scored on a header less than six minutes into the second half. Wendlandt has been on fire, scoring her fifth goal during Baylor’s seven-game winning streak.
“It is kind of unreal,” said Baylor coach Paul Jobson. “Early on we said ‘Wow, that’s a nice surprise.’ But now it’s about consistency because that’s where she’s at at this point.”
Coming into the game, Reyna hadn’t scored during her freshman year. But she delivered the go-ahead goal with 17:47 remaining when she scored on a header after taking a deflection off the crossbar following teammate Taylor Moon’s header.
Reyna’s Baylor teammates swarmed her after the clutch goal.
“All I saw was that the ball was bouncing around and I was kind of hoping it would come my way, so I could head it in first time,” Reyna said. “Then Taylor went for it, and I was like ‘Oh, it’s going in.’ But I stood there just in case and it hit the crossbar, and good thing I’m right there. I just kind of bodied into the goal.”
With less than nine minutes remaining, Padgett got loose on a breakaway after Kansas goalkeeper Sarah Peters left the box and came out and tried to stop her. Padgett punched in the shot into the wide-open net to give the Bears a 3-1 lead.
“Reagan’s goal, we needed that,” Jobson said. “I’m telling you, when you’re running at that goal, that goal gets smaller and smaller and she did a great job.”
Baylor took control of the game in the second half with a dominating 9-3 shot advantage. After collecting four first-half saves for the Jayhawks, Peters picked up just one in the second half while allowing the three goals. Baylor’s Jennifer Wandt got her only save in the second half.
Now the Bears are completely focused on beating Oklahoma and winning the Big 12 title.
“We have to just take focus on the details and take care of our bodies because we have a quicker turnaround than normal,” Jobson said. “Instead of a Friday, it’s a Thursday match against a really good Oklahoma team that’s coming in here.”