ORLANDO, Fla. – A night that began with an extended waiting game ended with an all-too-quick NCAA exit for Baylor’s men’s tennis team.
Buoyed by a late surge to nab the opening doubles point, Florida rode the momentum in singles to a 4-0 romp that snapped the Bears’ five-match winning streak and brought their season to an end.
The Gators did their damage from the back of the lineup. McClain Kessler swept to a 6-1, 6-0 triumph over Baylor’s Jimmy Bendeck on Court 6, while UF’s Andy Andrade was a 6-2, 6-2 winner over Sven Lah.
When Baylor’s Matias Soto sent a forehand long against Sam Riffice on Court 2 – ending a 6-3, 6-4 result – the Bears’ season came to an abrupt end.
“You have to give Florida a lot of credit for the way they played tonight,” said Bears coach Brian Boland, whose 600th career victory will have to wait until next season. “They did a great job of executing, of playing every point.”
The Gators advanced to face No. 2 Texas, the highest seed remaining in the bracket following a 4-1 victory over TCU. No. 1 Ohio State was upended by North Carolina, 4-2, earlier in the evening, which created the delay in getting the Bears and Gators on the court.
“Yeah, 4-0 is not a great result,” said Johannes Schretter, who won his first set against Florida’s Oliver Crawford but was trailing in his second. “We just didn’t execute as well tonight as we could have.”
The Bears (26-5) had not been on the wrong end of a 4-0 result since back in February, when North Carolina beat them at the ITA National Team Indoor Championships in Chicago. In both of their losses since March 1, the score was 4-3.
“This one match doesn’t define the way our season went,” said Boland, in his first season after leading Virginia to a quartet of national titles this decade. “I think the future is bright for this program and we’ll be back again.”
The Gators won the first set in four of the six singles matches, though Will Little appeared on the verge of sending his match to a third set when he led 5-3 in the second against UF’s Alfredo Perez.
Perez won the next two games, though, leaving that match at 5-5 when the night ended.
“Things just didn’t go out way,” Little said. “We still thought we could pull it out.”
Schretter and freshman Adrian Boitan won their opening sets, respectively, but trailed in their second sets.
The tone might have been set in doubles, though, as Florida overcame early deficits to pull two sets out at the end.
That included the No.1 match, as Kessler and Johannes Inglidsen won the final two games of a 7-5 result over Bendeck and Lah – who take the No.1 seed into next week’s individual doubles bracket.
In addition, UF’s Crawford and Perez won the final two games of a 6-4 victory over Little and Matias Soto.
“We needed to win that doubles point against a team as good as Florida,” Boland said.
The result seemed to give the Gators a boost, quickly taking the first set in three of the four singles matches. Schretter and Boitan had to battle before winning their opening sets.
“In doubles it happens so fast,” Schretter said. “We played really well, got up a break early. It was close, but they got the point. That didn’t decide the match, though. We still had a chance to win it in singles.”
Oracle CEO Mark Hurd, a Baylor graduate who came to Waco on a tennis scholarship, was among the BU faithful in attendance Thursday evening. Bears football coach Matt Ruhle also was in the crowd.