Brian Boland walked across the courts at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center sporting his Baylor sweatshirt and a smile. Boland, who led Virginia to four national championships during his 16-year tenure there, spent last season away from collegiate tennis as the head of men’s tennis for USTA Player Development. Now, on the verge of his first spring season at Baylor as the men host a doubleheader against Prairie View A&M and UT Arlington Friday, the head coach is ready to go.
“I love being in Waco. My family absolutely loves this place, and the people of Waco have been so hospitable and friendly and open to us,” Boland said. “It’s an incredible community. So, we have fallen in love with Waco. In terms of Baylor University, they’re committed to being the best at everything they do. It’s a world-class university.
“What I’ve found immediately is how much these guys love being Baylor Bears. They love it, they take an incredible amount of pride in it, and they’re going to play hard for the green and gold. And we’re really excited to see how the program evolves and develops over the course of the next several years.”
The 11th-ranked Bears are coming off a successful fall slate where Jimmy Bendeck and Sven Lah won the doubles title at the ITA All-American Championships for the first time in school history, while Johannes Schretter and Will Little advanced to the Round of 16 at the ITA Fall Nationals.
“I believe this team has the potential to do some great things,” Boland said. “It’s really hard to say, because it’s so early in the season right now, and there’s some things that have to come together throughout the course of this spring. We’ll kind of see how things develop, but I certainly think this team can play with anybody, there’s no question about it. The depth is amazing and the senior leadership has been great.”
Baylor as three ranked singles players – seniors Little (career-best No. 17) and Schretter (No. 33) and junior Constantin Frantzen (career-best No. 105). In doubles, senior Bendeck and sophomore Lah have a No. 3 national ranking. Those five, along with sophomores Roy Smith and Matias Soto, return from last season’s 21-10 team that made it to the NCAA Championship Second Round and secured the programs 21st consecutive postseason bid.
Add to that mix three newcomers in sophomore transfer Kyrylo Tsygura and freshmen Finn Bass and Adrian Boitan. Two-time ITA All-American Juan Benitez also returns to the roster.
“I think (depth) is a problem every coach would like to have,” Boland said. “It’s hard to keep tennis players healthy, it’s such a physical sport. So, it’s a big advantage I think to be able to rotate guys in and out depending on who’s 100 percent ready and able to play and have that luxury. It’s just too hard to play with a lineup that’s thin. It gives you an opportunity throughout the year to rest guys when it’s needed, as well as have guys pushed all the time in practice. I think any great program is going to need to have that depth, and we certainly have it.”
Boland went on to say that he’d like to give all the players a chance to et in a competitive situation with two matches. The Bears – who have won 22 of their last 23 home openers dating back to 1996 – get things started at 2 p.m. against Prairie View A&M before taking on UT Arlington at 6 p.m. Both matches are Friday at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.
“Texas-Arlington, that we play at 6, is a pretty strong team and has some players at the top that can compete with anyone in the country,” Boland said. “And I think Prairie View A&M, also, just gives us a chance to play a lot of players and see how they adapt to the competition.”