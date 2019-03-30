The sixth-ranked Baylor men’s tennis teams continues Big 12 play with a showdown at No. 4 Texas at 3:30 on Sunday afternoon at Texas Tennis center.
The Bears (18-2) enter on a nine-match winning streak that includes four consecutive wins over ranked opponents. Most recently, Baylor opened Big 12 action by defeating No. 9 TCU, 5-2, on Friday evening.
Texas (18-2) opened Big 12 play by defeating Texas Tech, 7-0, on Friday. The Longhorns have had a roller-coaster ride the last couple of weeks as they defeated top-ranked Ohio State, 4-1, on March 14, but lost to No. 15 USC on March 24.
Baylor earned its last win over Texas in a Big 12 match on April 12, 2017, when the Bears prevailed, 4-1. The Longhorns defeated the Bears, 4-1, in the round of 16 in the NCAA Tournament in 2017 and then swept two matches against the Bears last spring.