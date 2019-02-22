Baylor’s men’s tennis team travels to Tulsa Saturday for a match at Michael D. Case Tennis Center.
The Bears’ Will Little is the 34th-ranked player in collegiate tennis and is currently 7-0. Constantin Frantzen is 4-0 in singles for Baylor (9-2). The doubles team of Jimmy Bendeck and Sven Lah is 5-1 on the season.
Tulsa (9-4), ranked No. 34 in the country, has lost three of its last four matches, but does have a win over then-No. 14 TCU on Jan. 18.
This will be the 14th meeting between the two teams, with Baylor holding a 10-3 record in the series. Baylor won the last match in Tulsa, 4-2, and went 2-0 against the Golden Hurricane in 2018.