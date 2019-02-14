This will be the sixth season in a row that Baylor’s men’s tennis team will travel to play in the ITA National Team Indoor Championships in Chicago. Play will be Friday through Monday at the Midtown Athletic Club.
The Bears have had a measure of success in the past tournaments. In 2005, the team won the championship by beating four ranked teams. Last season, Baylor entered the tournament as the 12th seed and went 1-2 in Seattle.
The Bears (8-0) play seventh-seed North Carolina with a 9 a.m. start Friday.
The field for this year’s tournament includes Texas and TCU from the Big 12. If Baylor defeats North Carolina, Baylor is scheduled to face No. 2 Mississippi State and TCU Saturday. If the team wins those games, it will then advance to the title round Monday.