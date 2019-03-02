The Baylor men’s tennis team throttled a Big Ten opponent for the second straight day as the Bears claimed a 7-0 match victory over Purdue on Saturday at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.
Seventh-ranked Baylor, which posted a 4-0 win over No. 11 Illinois on Friday, stayed hot against the Boilermakers.
Bears’ No. 1 player Matias Soto set the tone with a 6-3, 6-2 win against Purdue’s Athell Bennett, and Soto teamed with Will Little to defeat the Boilermakers team of Maksymillian Raupuk and Bennett, 7-6 (7-4). Baylor’s Adrian Boitan and Constantin Frantzen cruised past Santiago Galan and Andre Suzanne, 6-1, the help the Bears sweep their way to the doubles point.
Baylor No. 2 singles player Little beat Purdue’s Mateo Julio, 6-4, 6-4. In the No. 3 slot, the Bears’ Adrian Boitan walloped Dominik Sochureck, 6-1, 6-1. Baylor’s Sven Lah defeated Raupuk, 6-4, 6-1, in the No. 4 match. Bear Jimmy Bendeck defeated Galan, 6-2, 5-2, in the No. 5 match and the Bears’ Kyrylo Tsygura completed the singles sweep by rolling over the Boilermaker’s Suzanne, 6-1, 6-0.
Baylor’s home stand continues when the Bears host Arkansas at 6 p.m. on Thursday for a match set for the Hurd Tennis Center.