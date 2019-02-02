No. 10 Baylor men’s tennis is set to host Nebraska and UT-Rio Grande Valley at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center Sunday. The Bears will host Nebraska at 11 a.m., and will then play UTRGV at 2:30 p.m.
The Bears (6-0) are 20-1 in their last 21 home matches and is coming off a win against South Florida on Friday. Nebraska (3-3) are coming off a home win against Missouri-Kansas City. Baylor is 21-3 against Nebraska, including a 21-game win streak.
UTRGV (2-3) last played in 2013, a Bear victory. Baylor is 13-10 all-time against the Vaqueros.