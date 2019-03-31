AUSTIN – The No. 4 Texas Longhorns men’s tennis team managed a slim 4-3 victory over No. 6 Baylor on Sunday afternoon at Texas Tennis Center.
Baylor’s No. 3 singles player Adrian Boitan defeated Leonardo Telles, 6-2, 6-2, and Bears No. 4 player Will Little edged Harrison Scott, 4-6, 6-2, 6-1. The Bears also won the doubles point with the teams of Jimmy Bendeck and Sven Lah, and Little and Matias Soto winning their matches.
But Texas claimed the No.1 and No. 2, and No. 5 and No. 6 singles matches to secure a match victory.
The loss snapped Baylor’s nine-match winning streak, which included four consecutive wins over ranked opponents.
The Bears (18-2, 1-1) return home to face Oklahoma on Friday.