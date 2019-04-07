The seventh-ranked Baylor men’s tennis team enjoyed Senior Day in style, sweeping No. 34 Oklahoma State, 34-0, at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center on Sunday.
The Bears (20-3 overall, 3-1 Big 12) haven’t lost in 13 home matches this season.
The Bears have been strong in doubles action all year, and that didn’t change on Sunday. The top-ranked BU duo of Jimmy Bendeck and Sven Lah dispatched of No. 38 Maxim Tybar and Mathieu Scaglia at the No. 1 spot. Johannes Schretter and Constantin Frantzen clinched the opening point with a 6-2 win over Luke Hammond and Artur Dubinski on court three.
The Bears and Cowboys (14-8, 1-2) battled it out in singles play with five of six matches going to a third set. The lone single-set match was No. 45 Matias Soto’s 6-4, 6-3 victory over Maxim Tybar at the No. 2 spot. The Bears got three-set wins from Schretter at the No. 1 spot, Adrian Boitan at No. 3, Will Little at No. 4, Lah at No. 5, and Bendeck at the No. 6 spot.
The Bears will close out the regular season on Saturday at Texas Tech.