The No. 7 Baylor men’s tennis team plays its final home Big 12 match of the season when it hosts No. 34 Oklahoma State at 1 p.m. Sunday at Hurd Tennis Center.
Baylor (18-3, 1-1 Big 12) is 10-3 this season against opponents ranked No. 34 or higher and the Bears are 4-0 at home versus ranked opponents.
The program will recognize seniors Johannes Schretter, Jimmy Bendeck, Will Little and Juan Benitez after the match. Fans are invited to stay or free ice cream sandwiches (while supplies last) and celebrate the senior class.