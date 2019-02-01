The No. 10 Baylor men’s tennis team put together a solid performance a week ago at the ITA Kickoff Weekend in Michigan. Coming off wins over a talented Georgia squad and a ranked Michigan team, the Bears had plenty of momentum as they returned home to host South Florida.
Baylor quickly clinched the match, 4-0, as the Bears finished with the 6-1 victory Friday evening at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center. BU has won 20 of its last 21 home matches dating back to the 2017 season.
“That was a challenging kickoff last weekend,” head coach Brian Boland said. “I thought we played great. We had a ton of energy. I think that took a lot out of us and is probably why we struggled a little bit this week. Thanks to our medical services, trainers and administrators (who) did an amazing job of putting us together so we had a chance to compete tonight. They left it out here with what they had and got the job done.”
Baylor was dominant in doubles as the tandem of Matias Soto and Kyrylo Tsygura got things rolling with a 6-2 victory on court three. Jimmy Bendeck and Sven Lah followed with a 6-3 win on court one. A mere seconds after the action finished on the first court, Will Little and Johannes Schretter slammed home their match point for a 6-3 win of their own.
“We made it an emphasis to come out with a lot of energy,” Boland said. “I’m not sure they naturally had it, but they worked really hard. We spent a lot of time on doubles this week, actually. It’s obviously a big momentum shift. If we can win the doubles point, we’re a tough out.”
In singles, Soto didn’t waste any time on court three as he won his match easily, 6-1, 6-1, to put Baylor up by two. Tsygura followed shortly after with a 6-0, 6-2 win on court six.
Lah clinched the 4-0 victory for the Bears with his 6-2, 6-3 win on court four as Bendeck didn’t take long to take care of business on court three with a 6-4, 6-1 win.
That left Schretter and Little on courts one and two respectively as they both won their first sets but dropped their seconds. They each played a 10-point tiebreaker as Schretter fell, 6-3, 3-6, 1-0(10-8), and Little won, 6-4, 1-6, 1-0(5-10).
“South Florida has always had a great program over the years,” Boland said. “We knew that we had a pretty challenging week in terms of some of the health on the team. ... They’re not feeling their best, but that’s when you learn a lot about your team, their character and what they’re made of. I love our group. These guys are amazing. They’re going to do great things this year.”
Next up for the Bears is a doubleheader on Sunday as Baylor hosts Nebraska at 11 a.m. and UT-Rio Grande Valley at 2:30 p.m.