Jimmy Bendeck threw his hands into the air as he gave an emphatic shout before yelling, “Let’s go Bears!” From court No. 6, the Baylor senior was able to get a clear look at the progress of his teammates as he wrapped up his second singles match victory of the night, 6-1, 6-1. As was the case in the 11th-ranked Bears season opener against Prairie View A&M earlier Friday afternoon, Bendeck watched as Baylor fought for its second victory of the day.
“After I finished my match, it was nice to see hey, the match was technically over and we won, but guys were still super focused and super ready to win,” Bendeck said. “A lot of times you’ll see lulls and guys sort of drop their heads because they don’t really need to finish their match. I think this shows the kind of team we have. We have guys who are here to play tennis, get better and know that this is just the beginning.”
The Bears started the day with a 7-0 victory over Prairie View A&M before topping UT-Arlington, 7-0, that evening. Quite the start for Baylor.
“We’ve been waiting a long time to compete. I love this group of guys,” Baylor head coach Brian Boland said. “They’re such a good team. We really worked hard on the culture and spent so much time together anticipating the opportunity to compete as a team. This was a great start. Texas Arlington was certainly a challenge. Had a lot of grit and fight and they pushed us. This is exactly what we needed to prepare for Penn on Monday.”
The win over Prairie View A&M moved the Bears to 23-1 in home openers dating back to 1996. Baylor jumped out to a quick start in that match as doubles tandems Constantin Frantzen and Matias Soto along with Johannes Schretter and Will Little each won their matches, 6-0, to put the Bears up, 1-0.
Then in singles action, Frantzen won, 6-1, 6-0, Soto won, 6-1, 6-1 and Kyrylo Tsygura clinched his first Baylor victory, 6-0, 6-0. Bendeck then won, 6-2, 6-0 before Little won, 6-2, 6-0 and Sven Lah won 7-5, 6-2.
“There’s a lot of depth on this team,” Boland said. “It’s extremely competitive and they’re in it together for sure. It’s an unselfish group. I feel pretty blessed.”
Then against UTA, Roy Smith and Lah rolled to a 6-0 doubles victory before Frantzen and Soto won their second match of the day. In singles, the Bears took all six opening sets and then continued to dominate as Bendeck won before Lah won his match, 6-0, 6-0. Schretter then won, 6-2, 6-3, before Soto went on to a, 6-3, 6-3 win. That left Frantzen and Roy Smith for Baylor. Frantzen then won 6-3, 7-6(2) before Smith shut things down with a 6-3, 6-4 victory.
“It was great to see Roy Smith back on the courts,” Boland said. “He’s improved so much over the past six, seven months. Certainly I’m just proud of what he brings to the game. He’s developed, he’s a hard worker. Then the rest of the team followed. There’s so many great players and teammates part of this group that it’s going to be a lot of fun. Hopefully this is the start of something special.”