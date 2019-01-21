There was a little something different about the Bears when they took the courts for doubles Monday morning against Penn. Like what happened in Friday’s season-opening doubleheader, the Baylor men’s tennis team clinched the doubles point, but this time around head coach Brian Boland saw a bit more energy from his team as the Bears won, 6-1.
“I thought the guys really were aggressive, wanted the ball and were excited to be on the court,” Boland said. “I felt like we were missing that a little bit the other night when we played doubles. Certainly today we came out with an incredible amount of energy and it showed. We’ve got some great doubles players on this team. Certainly will be interesting as the year goes on to see how it all comes together because we have some decisions to make.”
Baylor took quick control of the doubles point as the team of Constantin Frantzen and Matias Soto continued their unbeaten streak this season with a 6-1 win, while third-ranked Jimmy Bendeck and Sven Lah clinched the doubles point on Court 1 with a 6-2 victory.
“We came out with a lot of energy and played some great doubles today,” Boland said. “I think that’s the best I’ve seen our team collectively play doubles together which was a big positive.”
It didn’t take Bendeck long to finish off his singles match as he rolled to a 6-1, 6-0 win at the No. 6 spot. No. 17-ranked Will Little followed with a 6-2, 6-2 victory on Court 2 to put Baylor up 3-0 over Penn.
105th-ranked Frantzen clinched the victory for the Bears with a 6-3, 7-5 win on Court 5.
“I think overall the performance in singles was good,” Boland said. “There’s some spots where we need to get better, of course, but it’s early in the season. That’s expected.”
Every match then was played to completion as Lah won 6-1, 6-4, and Johannes Schretter won 6-2, 7-5 before Soto dropped a three set decision 6-3, 5-7, 2-6.
With the win over Penn, Baylor has won 19 of its last 20 matches at home and has started the season 3-0 for the fifth time in six seasons.
The Bears now focus their attention on the ITA Kick-Off Weekend in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Baylor is slated to open play there at 1 p.m. Saturday against Georgia.
“We’re going to be tested,” Boland said. “That’s certainly going to be a great test for us to see where we’re at. We have the confidence that we need. This was a great was to start the season. Penn was a great test before we go to the national indoor playoff to get ready for Georgia. Penn’s an outstanding team.”