No. 10 Baylor men’s tennis is off to its best start to a season since 2005 as 4-0 sweeps over Nebraska and UT-Rio Grande Valley on Sunday afternoon propelled the Bears to an 8-0 record.
The 2005 team won 33 matches in a row and finished the season in the NCAA title match. Last year, Baylor opened the season with a 7-0 record.
“I thought we gave what we had,” head coach Brian Boland said. “We’re going to need a couple of days to recover. We’ve been going hard for a long time. I was really pleased with the effort they gave. They’re really resilient, gritty and a tough team. I’m certainly proud of what they’ve accomplished. It’s a great start to the season, but we’ve got a lot of work to do. Dealing with adversity is a good part of any journey, and the guys respond to it well.”
In the first match of the day, the doubles tandem of Jimmy Bendeck and Sven Lah got things rolling. The duo is ranked third in the country, and they dominated in a 6-0 win on court one. Matias Soto and Adrian Boitan then followed with a 6-1 victory at the No. 3 spot to clinch the doubles point for the Bears.
In singles, Bendeck won 6-2, 6-1 before No. 17 Will Little’s 6-4, 6-2 victory put Baylor up by three. Lah’s 6-3, 7-5 win clinched the victory over Nebraska for the Bears.
Shortly after, Baylor took the courts at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center again against UTRGV. Like they did earlier in the day against Nebraska, the Bears got off to a quick start in doubles.
Soto and Boitan won their second match of the day with a 6-1 victory. It was Little and Johannes Schretter who clinched the opening point for Baylor with a 6-2 win at the No. 2 spot which helped Baylor improve to 7-1 in doubles action.
Little then won his second match of the day after he won, 6-1, 6-0 at the No. 3 spot. Bendeck wrapped up his match next with a 6-0, 6-2 win on court six.
Again, it was Lah who clinched the victory for Baylor as he recorded a 6-2, 6-3 victory on court four. On the season, Lah is 8-0 in singles play.
Baylor is now 22-1 in its last 23 home matches dating back to the 2017 season. The Bears are 21-0 at the 4-6 singles spots through six matches this season - No. 4 (8-0), No. 5 (6-0), No. 6 (7-0).
Next up for Baylor is a road trip to Winston-Salem, N.C. where the Bears take on top-ranked and defending NCAA champion Wake Forest at noon (CT) Sunday.