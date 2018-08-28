Izak van der Merwe has joined the Baylor men's tennis coaching staff.
Izak van der Merwe (pronounced EE-zah-k vun dur Mer-vuh) competed on the ATP World Tour from 2005 to 2014, earning a career-high No. 94 doubles ranking and No. 113 singles ranking and winning a total of 17 ATP Challenger Tour singles and doubles titles. He was a singles semifinalist at the SA Open in 2011 and a quarterfinalist at the U.S. Grass Court Championships a year later. He also competed as part of Team South Africa in 13 Davis Cup ties from 2006 to 2014 where the team made four World Group Playoff appearances.
“I am both humbled and honored to announce that Izak will become part of our coaching staff at Baylor,” head coach Brian Boland said in a statement. “Izak is one of the finest collegiate tennis players ever and went on to become a top competitor on the ATP tour in both singles and doubles. What is most impressive about Izak is he is a man of impeccable integrity and character. A true gentleman on and off the court, Izak is going to have an enormous impact on our student-athletes and the entire Baylor community.”
A Johannesburg, South Africa native, van der Merwe played collegiate tennis at Old Dominion and was the school’s first two-time ITA Collegiate Tennis All-American and the only Monarch to reach the national semifinals in the NCAA, All-American and & ITA Indoor national championships.
He earned All-America status in doubles (2004) and singles (2004, 2005) and capped off his Monarch career with a 73-27 singles record and 73-33 doubles record. He was inducted into the Old Dominion Sports Hall of Fame in 2014.
“I’m very thankful for this wonderful opportunity given to me by Brian Boland and the Baylor tennis coaching staff,” van der Merwe said. “I couldn’t be more excited to move back into tennis at a program and university as well respected as Baylor. I believe that my passion for mentoring and coaching college athletes, as well as striving for success on the tennis court aligns with the values and vision of the Baylor University athletic department.”