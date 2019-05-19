The Baylor men’s tennis team will have four players open up NCAA singles and doubles action starting Monday in Orlando, Fla.
Matias Soto, the No. 25-ranked singles player in the country, will open up singles action against No. 56 Gui Osorio of San Diego at 11 a.m. Central. Soto is 21-8 in singles play this year.
Later Monday, 20th-ranked Johannes Schretter will take on No. 54 Sam Riffice of Florida in singles action. Schretter owns a 16-11 record.
On Tuesday, Baylor’s top-seeded doubles team of Jimmy Bendeck and Sven Lah will take on No. 18 Tyler Hilderbrand and Bogdan Pavel of UCF. Bendeck and Lah are 26-6 on the year and 13-3 against ranked opponents.