Baylor's Jimmy Bendeck, along with his partner Sven Lah, are the top-seeded doubles team in the country and will look to bring an NCAA title back to Waco.

The Baylor men’s tennis team will have four players open up NCAA singles and doubles action starting Monday in Orlando, Fla.

Matias Soto, the No. 25-ranked singles player in the country, will open up singles action against No. 56 Gui Osorio of San Diego at 11 a.m. Central. Soto is 21-8 in singles play this year.

Later Monday, 20th-ranked Johannes Schretter will take on No. 54 Sam Riffice of Florida in singles action. Schretter owns a 16-11 record.

On Tuesday, Baylor’s top-seeded doubles team of Jimmy Bendeck and Sven Lah will take on No. 18 Tyler Hilderbrand and Bogdan Pavel of UCF. Bendeck and Lah are 26-6 on the year and 13-3 against ranked opponents.

