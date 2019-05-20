ORLANDO, Fla. – Baylor tennis’s Matias Soto advanced through the opening round of NCAA men’s singles tournament on Monday at the USTA National Campus.
Soto, a sophomore from Chile, outlasted 56th-ranked Gui Osorio of San Diego, 5-7, 7-5, 6-0. He’ll next play 19th-ranked William Blumburg of North Carolina in the second round on Tuesday.
Baylor’s other singles qualifier Johannes Schretter dropped a service break midway through the first set of his match with Florida’s Sam Riffice and couldn’t recover, falling, 7-5, 6-2.
Schretter finished his career with a 61-30 singles record.
Also on Tuesday, Baylor’s top-seeded doubles team of Jimmy Bendeck and Sven Lah will open up action against UCF’s 18th-ranked Tyler Hilderbrand and Bogdan Pavel.