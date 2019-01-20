The Baylor men’s and women’s tennis teams are back in action Monday after going a combined 4-0 over the weekend to open their respective 2019 home slates.
The men host Penn at 11 a.m. at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center, marking the second all-time meeting between the two programs. A win would push Baylor to a 3-0 start for the fifth time in six seasons.
The women then follow with a double-header against Rice at 2 p.m. and Prairie View A&M at 6 p.m., both of which will be played at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center. This will mark the 29th time that Baylor and Rice have met with the Bears holding a 15-13 series advantage against the Owls. Meanwhile, Baylor is 6-0 all-time against the Panthers.