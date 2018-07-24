Three Baylor women’s tennis players received ITA All-Academic Team honors on Tuesday.
Livia Kraus, Katelyn Parker and Dominika Sujova met all the requirements of at least a 3.50 GPA for the academic year. All three Bears were first-time award winners while the team picked up its third-straight honor.
“I continue to be proud of our student-athletes and their accomplishments on and off the court,” Baylor coach Joey Scrivano said. “It’s a true testament to the amount of effort they put in to becoming well-rounded women.”
For a team to achieve All-Academic status, the ITA requires a team-cumulative GPA of 3.20 or higher for the academic year. In addition to collecting ITA All-Academic Team honors from 2016-18, the Bears also achieved the feat from 1996-2000, 2007, and 2009-14.
While the women’s tennis team picked up the award for the 15th time, the men’s tennis program received the honor for the 11th straight season as Jimmy Bendeck, Sven Lah, Bjoern Petersen and Johannes Schretter were named ITA Scholar-Athletes.
Baylor leads the Big 12 with four individuals honored while the team is one of only three along with Oklahoma State and Texas Tech to earn team recognition.
Individually, Bendeck is now a three-time honoree while Petersen earns his second honor. Lah and Schretter received their first ITA recognition after maintaining a 3.50 GPA for the recently completed academic year.