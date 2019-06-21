Following a succesful senior season on the tennis court, it turns out Baylor men’s tennis standout Jimmy Bendeck was also taking care of business in the classroom.
On Friday, Bendeck was named a College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) second-team academic All-American.
Bendeck, a double major in finance and entrepreneurship & corporate innovation, finished with a 3.91 cumulative GPA at Baylor.
Bendeck finished his singles career with a 77-40 overall record and a 77-39 doubles record in four seasons at Baylor. He helped the Bears reach the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament this season.