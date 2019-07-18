Three Baylor men’s tennis players have earned ITA Scholar-Athlete honors, as Jimmy Bendeck, Sven Lah and Will Little were all recognized.
Bendeck and Little wrapped up their college careers in May, finishing as All-Americans in doubles. Lah just completed his sophomore season, and was also a doubles All-American alongside his partner Bendeck.
In order to be an ITA Scholar-Athlete, a player must be a varsity letterwinner, have a grade point average of at least 3.5, and have been enrolled at their current school for at least two semesters.
Additionally, Baylor’s Livia Kraus and Katelyn Parker earned ITA All-Academic Team honors for the women’s tennis squad.