Following an unbeaten weekend, Baylor sophomore Sven Lah was named the Big 12 Men’s Tennis Player of the Week, the conference announced Tuesday.
It is the first time Lah has won a weekly honor in his career and the first time a Bear has been recognized in 2019.
Playing as a ranked singles and doubles player in the same match for the first time in his career, Lah went 2-0 in the team’s 5-2 road victory at No. 34 Tulsa Saturday night and compiled wins at the No. 1 doubles and No. 3 singles spots.
Lah is a sophomore from Slovenia, and owns a 17-6 overall record on the season.