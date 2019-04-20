LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Baylor men’s tennis team battled back in its semifinal match against Oklahoma State to defeat the Cowboys, 4-1, on Saturday afternoon at Jayhawk Tennis Center.
No. 6 seed Oklahoma State claimed the doubles point, edging ahead of the second-seeded Baylor, 1-0. But the Bears began their takeover when singles matches took the court.
Baylor senior Johannes Schretter set the tone on court No. 1 as he dominated Oklahoma State’s Matej Vocel, 6-4, 6-1. Schretter’s win, combined with Kyrylo Tsygura’s 6-2, 6-4 victory over Oklahoma State’s Brady Draheim in the No. 6 singles slot put Baylor in front, 2-1.
Bears No. 5 player Sven Lah won in straight sets over Luke Hammond, 6-2, 6-3. Then Adrian Boitan clinched the match for Baylor with a 6-3, 6-1 win over the Cowboys Maxim Tybar on court No. 3.
The Bears (21-4) advance to the Big 12 Tournament Championship match to face top-seeded Texas. It will be a matchup of high-ranking college programs as Baylor is currently No. 8 in the ITA team rankings, while Texas is No. 2.
The Longhorns (23-2), who defeated Oklahoma in the other semifinal, edged Baylor, 4-3, in their regular season match on March 31.
The Bears will be looking to add their 10th Big 12 Tournament championship to their trophy case. Baylor last won a conference tournament title in 2014.