After going a combined 4-0 over the weekend, Baylor senior Johannes Schretter was named the Big 12 Men’s Tennis Co-Player of the Week.
It is the first time Schretter has won a weekly honor this season and the second time in his career. He is the third Bear has been recognized in 2019.
Playing at the No. 1 spot, Schretter collected his highest ranked win of the season with a straight-set win over No. 33 Spencer Papa of Oklahoma last Friday. It was also the second-highest ranked win of his career. On Sunday, he took down Oklahoma State’s 84th-ranked Matej Vocel in three sets on Senior Day.
Schretter has a team-high eight singles win over ranked opponents this season and is 3-1 in Big 12 play.