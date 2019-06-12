Will Little, who last month helped Baylor men’s tennis reach the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament, has made a smooth transition from the court to coaching as he was named to SMU’s men’s tennis staff on Wednesday.
Little will serve as a volunteer assistant for the Mustangs.
The move from playing to coaching follows a successful four-year run in which Little posted a 75-35 record in single play and a 65-40 mark in doubles. Little went 23-6 in singles and 14-8 doubles during his senior campaign.