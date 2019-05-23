ORLANDO, Fla. – Baylor’s No. 1-ranked doubles team of Jimmy Bendeck and Sven Lah bowed out in the NCAA quarterfinals on Thursday.
Mississippi State’s 32nd-ranked Niclas Braun and Giovanni Oradini took down the Baylor team, 6-4, 6-3, at the NCAA tournament on Thursday, ending a highly successful year for Bendeck and Lah.
Bendeck and Lah finish the year as All-Americans, with a 28-7 doubles record and a 15-4 mark against ranked opponents. A senior, Bendeck finishes his career with a 77-39 career mark in doubles play. Lah, a sophomore, will be back next year to try to build on his 50-12 career doubles mark.