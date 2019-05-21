ORLANDO, Fla. – They had to work for it, but Baylor’s top-ranked doubles team prevailed.
The Bears’ Jimmy Bendeck and Sven Lah dropped the opening set, but came back for a 4-6, 7-6 (4), 1-0 (9) victory over UCLA’s 18th-ranked Tyler Hildberbrand and Bogdan Pavel on Tuesday at the NCAA Tennis Championships.
They’ll move on to play Auburn’s Brandon Laubser and Tad MacLean in Wednesday’s round of 16.
Also on Tuesday, Baylor’s 25th-ranked Matias Soto came up short against North Carolina’s 19th-ranked William Blumberg, falling in straight sets, 6-1, 6-1. The sophomore Soto is eliminated from the singles tournament and wraps up his season with a record of 22-9.