TULSA — Jimmy Bendeck and Sven Lah won the doubles draw of the Saint Francis Health System ITA Men’s All-American Championships Monday at the Case Tennis Center. The Baylor men’s tennis duo clinched their eighth straight match dating back to the team’s qualifying draw opener on Oct. 1.
The Bears duo earned the first doubles championship in program history and second in Big 12 history.
Both full sets went to a tiebreaker. Bendeck and Lah dropped the opening set but fought back from a 5-3 deficit to take the second set and force a third-set tiebreaker. Bendeck and Lah prevailed 6-7(4), 7-6(4), 1-0(4) over Ohio State’s Kyle Seelig and Alex Kobelt.
“We had a lot of fun, especially in the second set,” Lah said. “We were down 5-3 in the second set, but we were relaxed and having fun. Once we won that second set, we just seized the opportunity and took care of business. We’re playing better and making improvements. I’m looking forward to the opportunities we’re going to have later in the fall.”
Bendeck and Lah were the first Big 12 tandem to play in the championship final since 2009. During their eight-match win streak to reach the final, they topped four ranked opponents. Five of those wins came in straight sets.
“In big moments, we had resilience,” Bendeck said. “We felt confident, and it was just a product of being tough and being prepared. In the final, we were enjoying the moment. I think that’s what helped us get through it.”