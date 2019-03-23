The No. 6 Baylor men’s tennis team overcame an early deficit to claim a 5-2 victory over No. 35 Arizona State late Friday night at the Hurd Tennis Center.
The Sun Devils won two of the three doubles sets to grab the doubles point and notched the No. 3 singles pairing as Justin Roberts edged Baylor’s Will Little, 7-5, 6-1.
But the Bears (17-2) won the No. 1 and No. 2 singles matches when Johannes Schretter defeated Arizona State’s Nathan Pornwith, 7-6, 6-3, and Matias Soto cruised past the Sun Devils’ Dominik Kellovsky, 6-2, 6-3. And Baylor swept the No. 4 through No. 6 matches as Adrian Boitan, Sven Lah and Jimmy Bendeck all earned points.
Lah won a particularly close battle, outlasting Arizona State’s Tim Ruehl, 6-3, 4-6, 6-1.
The Bears’ season continues when they host TCU in the Big 12 opener at 6 p.m. on Friday at the Hurd Tennis Center.