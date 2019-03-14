The Baylor men’s tennis team opens the BNP Paribas Collegiate Tennis Challenge with a first-round match versus Idaho at 7 p.m. CT Friday in Indian Wells, California.
The sixth-ranked Bears head into the tournament on a four-match winning streak that includes home victories against No. 11 Illinois, Purdue and No. 3 Arkansas the last two weeks.
The BNP Paribas Challenge will be an eight-team bracket-play event and includes No. 13 Michigan, No. 16 USC and No. 31 California.
Baylor (13-2) is 5-2 this season against opponents ranked in the ITA top 50.