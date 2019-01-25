The Baylor men’s and women’s tennis programs are competing in the ITA National Kickoff Weekend in Ann Arbor, Mich., and Austin respectively.
The 11th-ranked men’s squad is one of four teams competing in Ann Arbor and will first face Georgia at 1 p.m. Saturday. The winner will advance to face the victor between Michigan and NC State on Sunday morning. Then, the winner of the championship match will advance to next month’s ITA Division I National Team Indoor Championships in Chicago.
Meanwhile, the women will take on Wichita State on Saturday with the winner advancing to face Texas or Middle Tennessee State on Sunday in Austin.