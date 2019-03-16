The Baylor men’s tennis team is cruising in California.
The sixth-ranked Bears won their first two matches in the BNP Paribas Collegiate Challenge by shutting out both Idaho and No. 31 California in Indian Wells, Calif., on Friday and Saturday.
After defeating Idaho, 5-0, late Friday night, Baylor blanked No. 31 California, 4-0, on Saturday to reach the tournament final.
The Bears (15-2) will face No. 16 USC in the tournament final at noon on Sunday.
Baylor’s No. 1 doubles team of Sven Lah and Jimmy Bendeck defeated Cal’s Jacob Brumm and Yuta Kikuchi, 6-2, and the Baylor No. 2 pair of Matias Soto and Will Little defeated Cal’s Can Kaya and Paul Barretto, 6-2, to clinch the doubles point.
Soto won the No. 2 singles match, 6-2, 6-4, over Cal’s Jack Molloy to set the tone in singles play. Baylor No. 4 player Adrian Boitan edged Cal’s Bjorn Hoffman, 7-5, 7-5, and Baylor No. 6 player Constantin Frantzen claimed a close battle against Cal’s Dominic Barretto, 7-6 (7-2), 6-4.