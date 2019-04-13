The Baylor men’s tennis team will conclude its Big 12 regular season schedule with a match at No. 23 Texas Tech at 3 p.m. on Sunday in Lubbock.
The sixth-ranked Bears have won 11 of their last 12 matches, falling only to Big 12-leading Texas on March 31. Baylor (20-3, 3-1 Big 12) is 7-3 this season against opponents ranked No. 25 or higher.
The Red Raiders (14-10, 1-3) are 4-7 against ranked opponents and have struggled in Big 12 play. Texas Tech lost home matches against Oklahoma and Oklahoma State last weekend.
Following the end of the Big 12 regular season, Baylor will head to the conference tournament in Lawrence, Kan., next weekend.
BU women to compete in Big 12 golf championship
The Big 12 Women’s Golf Championship begins Sunday through Tuesday at the Golf Club of Oklahoma in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. The Baylor women, seeded No. 4 in the tournament, will tee off with No. 5 Texas Tech and No. 6 Iowa State at 10 a.m.
The top seed for the tournament is the University of Texas, with Oklahoma seeded second and TCU in the No.3 seed. The three teams will begin play at 9 a.m. Sunday. No. 7 Oklahoma State, No. 8 Kansas and No. 9 Kansas State have an 11 a.m. tee time.
All three groups will begin play at Hole 1. Each team consists of five golfers. The lowest four scores per round of the five designated players will be used in a stroke play scoring format.