The Baylor men’s tennis team will conclude its Big 12 regular season schedule with a match at No. 23 Texas Tech at 3 p.m. on Sunday in Lubbock.
The sixth-ranked Bears have won 11 of their last 12 matches, falling only to Big 12-leading Texas on March 31. Baylor (20-3, 3-1 Big 12) is 7-3 this season against opponents ranked No. 25 or higher.
The Red Raiders (14-10, 1-3) are 4-7 against ranked opponents and have struggled in Big 12 play. Texas Tech lost home matches against Oklahoma and Oklahoma State last weekend.
Following the end of the Big 12 regular season, Baylor will head to the conference tournament in Lawrence, Kan., next weekend.