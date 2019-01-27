Baylor men's tennis topped No. 24 Michigan, 4-1, in the ITA Kickoff Weekend championship match Sunday in Ann Arbor, Mich. to advance to next month's ITA National Indoor Team Championships in Chicago. The Bears have advanced to the national event in all nine seasons they have competed in the ITA Kickoff Weekend.
After dropping the doubles point, Baylor stormed back in singles action. No. 17 Will Little won, 7-6(9), 6-0, at the No. 3 spot, and then the Bears took the lead off Matias Soto's 6-2, 2-6, 6-3 victory on court four.
Baylor took a 3-1 lead after Sven Lah's 6-4, 7-6(4) win at the No. 5 spot. The clincher for the Bears came on court two where Johannes Schretter won 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.