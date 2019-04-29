The Baylor men’s tennis team and its supporters gave the requisite cheer and round of applause when “Baylor” flashed on the screen during the NCAA Tournament Selection Show on Monday evening.
The Bears gathered in the Stone Room at the Ferrell Center to watch the unveiling of the tournament field. But it came as no surprise that Baylor earned the No. 6 overall seed in the NCAA Men’s Tennis Tournament, which begins this weekend.
Baylor (22-4) defeated second-ranked Texas a little over a week ago to claim the Big 12 Tournament title in Lawrence, Kan. The conference tourney championship helped solidify Baylor as a top-8 national seed, which is significant as college tennis has adopted the “Super Regional” format.
Beginning this season, the first three rounds of the NCAA Tournament will be hosted by the competing schools with the final eight advancing to Orlando for the quarterfinals through national championship match.
As the No. 6 seed, Baylor has the chance to host the next two weekends if the Bears keep winning.
“It definitely helps,” Baylor senior Johannes Schretter said. “It’s always an advantage to be home and I think we like our courts as well just because we’re used to them. Coming to Baylor and playing us on our courts is definitely not easy for anyone in the country.”
Baylor (22-4), which is 13-0 at home this season, will open the NCAA Tournament when it plays Utah (17-11) at 6 p.m. Friday at the Hurd Tennis Center. That will follow the other opening round match in Waco as Michigan faces Dartmouth at 3 p.m.
The first-round winners will meet at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Hurd Tennis Center, with the site champion advancing to the Super Regional on May 10-11.
If Baylor advances through the first two rounds, it would host the winner of the pod hosted by No. 11 seed UCLA. The Bruins play Grand Canyon in the first round and the winner of that matches advances to play the Oklahoma State versus Mississippi winner.
“Being able to host three rounds is a huge honor,” Baylor tennis coach Brian Boland said. “But we’ve got to earn it first. So right now, just focus on the regional.”
When Baylor plays Utah on Friday, it will be the Bears first action in 13 days as they wrapped up the Big 12 Tournament on April 21.
Boland said he likes the way the schedule set up, especially since it allowed for several members of the team to recover from minor injuries. In particular, senior Jimmy Bendeck was hurt in a loss at Texas Tech on April 14 and missed the first match at the conference tourney. Bendeck and his doubles partner, sophomore Sven Lah, are the No. 1-ranked doubles pair in the country.
“(Bendeck) and Sven have been a strong point for us all year,” Boland said. “So we need Jimmy and Jimmy certainly has had a great year in singles as well. He’s been a force for us (on the No. 6 singles court). He’s healthy.”
With the home court advantage and a healthy team, Baylor will be a tough draw for anyone at the Hurd Tennis Center in this NCAA Tournament. Schretter hopes it’s more of the same environment he’s been used to in his career as a Bear.
“The fan support, obviously, is what we play for, at least I do,” Schretter said. “It’s so much fun to play at home, have a lot of people watching the games. It’s made my college experience such an enjoyable thing.”