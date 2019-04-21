LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Baylor men’s tennis team and first-year director of tennis Brian Boland have claimed their first Big 12 trophy together.
The No. 8-ranked and second-seeded Bears trounced No. 2 and top-seeded Texas, 4-1, on Sunday afternoon at Jayhawk Tennis Center.
Baylor freshman Adrian Boitan won the clinching point by defeating the Longhorns’ Leonardo Telles, 7-5, 6-4. Boitan fell to the court in jubilation when Telles’ shot sailed long on match point. The Bears rushed to help up the freshman as the team began its celebration.
The Bears (22-4) have now won the conference tournament nine times. This was their first since 2014.
Baylor rallied from a one-set deficit to grab the doubles point. The Texas pair of Harrison Scott and Christian Sigsgaard defeated Sven Lah and Jimmy Bendeck in the first doubles match to wrap up. But Bears Johannes Schretter and Constantin Frantzen cruised past Chih Chi Huang and Yuya Ito, 6-2, to tie things at a set apiece. Baylor’s Matias Soto and Will Little edged Texas’ Colin Markes and Telles, 6-4, to clinch doubles play.
Texas (23-3) notched the first singles point when Harrison Scott defeated Little, 6-4, 6-2, in the No. 4 slot.
But the Bears rallied to win the next three singles matches and hoisted the conference tournament trophy.
Lah won a two-set battle, 6-4, 7-6 (7-3), over Markes on court No. 5. Likewise, Soto prevailed in a hard-fought match against Ito in the No. 2 singles match, 7-5, 7-6 (7-4), setting up Boitan to finish it.
Boitan, who won the No. 3 singles point against Oklahoma State’s Maxim Tybar in straight sets in the semifinals on Saturday, was named the Big 12 Tournament Most Outstanding Player.
With its top 10 national ranking and now the conference tournament championship, Baylor is likely to host the first and second rounds of the NCAA Tournament, May 3-5. The field for the NCAA Tournament will be announced on April 29.