ANN ARBOR, MICH. — Baylor men’s tennis topped its first ranked opponent Saturday with a 4-2 victory over No. 12 Georgia in the opening round of the ITA Kick-Off Weekend at the Varsity Tennis Center in Ann Arbor, Mich.
“We knew this was going to be a challenging first round for both teams, and the match was everything we thought it would be and more,” head coach Brian Boland said. “Georgia has a great team, and I could not be more pleased with the way we prepared and competed. We are excited to play Michigan tomorrow.”
The 11th-ranked Bears are 4-0 on the season and 17-0 all-time in ITA Kick-Off Weekend matches and advanced to Sunday’s championship match for the ninth time where they will face No. 24 Michigan for a spot at the ITA National Indoor Team Championships at noon.
Baylor went up 1-0 after clinching the doubles point from a 6-3 victory by Johannes Schretter and Jimmy Bendeck along with a 6-3 win from Roy Smith and Sven Lah. In singles, Baylor took an early 3-0 lead as Lah won, 6-2, 6-2, on court five, and Constantin Frantzen won, 7-6(10), 7-6(2).
After Georgia strung together a pair of singles wins, Matias Soto clinched the match with a 7-5, 2-6, 6-2 win on court four.
Baylor track finishes strong behind Lightfoot, relays
LUBBOCK – When the meet was over, Todd Harbour wanted to start where the Bears finished, with the 4x400-meter relays.
And why not? Baylor finished strong.
The Baylor men finished second and the women took third in the 4x400 at Saturday’s Texas Tech Invitational. And while the Bears didn’t win, Harbour was more than happy with the teams’ times, as the men’s clocking of 3:04.76 ranked in the top five nationally while the women posted a solid 3:34.95, which should put them in the top 12 in the nation.
““You have to start with the 4x4s,” Harbour said. “Those are two big times for both of those groups.”
Meanwhile, KC Lightfoot continued to light it up, as the freshman won the men’s pole vault with a best of 18-3.25. That was just shy of Bill Payne’s school record of 18-4.75. BU sophomore Riley Richards was third in the event at a personal-best 17-9.25.
The Bears will take next weekend off before heading to the Tyson Invitational in Fayetteville, Ark., on Feb. 8.
Former Baylor vaulter sets new indoor personal best
BOSTON – Annie Rhodes-Johnigan keeps climbing the corporate ladder.
The former Baylor pole vaulter finished third at the New Balance Grand Prix on Saturday, setting a new indoor personal best by clearing 15-1.5. She finished behind only reigning U.S. indoor champion Katie Nageotte and 2016 Olympic gold medalist Katerina Stefanidi.
Rhodes-Johnigan’s performance came on the heels of a strong effort last weekend at the Pole Vault Summit in Reno, Nev., where she cleared 14-11.5. That event featured more than 2,000 vaulters in all age divisions, and Rhodes was able to speak to and share her faith with more than 200 high school girls vaulters.
Centex players honored on all-state volleyball squad
Several Central Texas players gained acclaim on the annual Texas Sports Writers Association All-State Volleyball Team.
Wortham’s Ashley Mao nabbed first-team honors in Class 2A, while Blum’s Savannah May and Emma Rodriguez both made the first team in 1A.
Mao, a senior middle blocker, ripped 463 kills and made 132 blocks for Wortham during the 2018 season. Rodriguez had 500 kills and 601 digs for Blum, while May tallied 441 kills and 50 blocks.
In 2A, Wortham’s Hallie Fautt and Jade Hamilton made the second team. Crawford’s Camille Ward was a third-team honoree at libero. Crawford’s Ana Maddox, Anne Williams, Katie Warden and Lexi Moody all made the honorable mention list, as did Moody’s Jaylah Good and Canyon Hughes, Rosebud-Lott’s Clara Coker, and Bremond’s Lyndsie McBride.
In 1A, Blum’s Mattie Rosenboom and Kylie Sanders made honorable mention, along with Aquilla’s Rylee Hennig.
Teague’s Destanee Roblow was an honorable mention choice in 3A.
In Class 4A, Lorena’s McKenzie Tuyo and Kynlee Bartosh both garnered third-team all-state status. Honorable mention picks included China Spring’s Alaina Wilson and Raelynn Faulkner, Fairfield’s Braden Bossier, Mexia’s Baleigh Thompson and Wayneshia Daily, and Robinson’s Taylor Strain and Kaegan Walker.
In Class 6A, Midway junior setter and Texas Tech commit Reese Rhodes was an honorable mention all-stater.
Highlanders dunk Grayson; MCC women stumble
DENISON – The McLennan men’s basketball team seized its second straight conference win, vanquishing Grayson, 83-67, on Saturday.
In the women’s game, meanwhile, the Highlassies dropped their sixth conference game in seven tries, as Grayson powered to an 83-66 win.
In the men’s contest, the game was tight until MCC used a 16-0 run late in the first half to gain control. The Highlanders showed some slick shooting and tenacious defense in pushing the lead to as many as 27 in the second half.
Xavier Armstead drilled five 3-pointers on his way to 27 points for MCC (17-5, 3-3 in conference). Casey Armour scored 16 points, and Dayante McClellan nabbed a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.
In the women’s game, MCC got off to a nice start, leading 13-8 with just over two minutes left in the opening quarter. But Grayson sank consecutive 3-pointers to take that lead away, and the Lady Vikings knocked down 11 shots from behind the arc in all.
Annya Moss topped the Highlassies (10-10, 1-6) with 18 points and KeeKee Nowlin scored 12.
MCC will return to the court Wednesday, hosting a doubleheader against Weatherford.
BU women’s tennis picks up fifth straight win
AUSTIN — The Baylor women’s tennis program has now won five straight matches as the Bears downed Wichita State, 4-1, on Saturday at the Texas Tennis Center. Baylor advances to take on Texas at 1 p.m. Sunday as part of the ITA National Kick-Off Weekend.
“The team effort and focus in doubles was not up to our standards,” head coach Joey Scrivano said. “Credit to the entire team for making adjustment in singles. Ultimately, our consistency in these key areas needs to improve. We are looking forward to another opportunity to compete tomorrow.”
Wichita State got an early lead after winning the doubles point, but Livia Kraus (6-2, 7-5), Jessica Hinojosa (6-1, 6-4), Angie Shakhraichuck (6-1, 6-1) and Paula Baranano (6-3, 6-0) all won their respective singles matches. Kraus is the first Bear to win six singles matches as she is 6-0 on the year.