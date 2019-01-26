ANN ARBOR, MICH. — Baylor men’s tennis topped its first ranked opponent Saturday with a 4-2 victory over No. 12 Georgia in the opening round of the ITA Kick-Off Weekend at the Varsity Tennis Center in Ann Arbor, Mich.
“We knew this was going to be a challenging first round for both teams, and the match was everything we thought it would be and more,” head coach Brian Boland said. “Georgia has a great team, and I could not be more pleased with the way we prepared and competed. We are excited to play Michigan tomorrow.”
The 11th-ranked Bears are 4-0 on the season and 17-0 all-time in ITA Kick-Off Weekend matches and advanced to Sunday’s championship match for the ninth time where they will face No. 24 Michigan for a spot at the ITA National Indoor Team Championships at noon.
Baylor went up 1-0 after clinching the doubles point from a 6-3 victory by Johannes Schretter and Jimmy Bendeck along with a 6-3 win from Roy Smith and Sven Lah. In singles, Baylor took an early 3-0 lead as Lah won, 6-2, 6-2, on court five, and Constantin Frantzen won, 7-6(10), 7-6(2).
After Georgia strung together a pair of singles wins, Matias Soto clinched the match with a 7-5, 2-6, 6-2 win on court four.