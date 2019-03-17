The Baylor men’s tennis team claimed the BNP Paribas Collegiate Challenge championship by defeating No. 16 USC, 4-2, on Sunday in Indian Wells, Calif.
The No. 6 Bears swept three matches against Idaho, California and USC at the event to improve to 16-2 this season.
On Sunday, Baylor grabbed the doubles points as Sven Lah and Jimmy Bendeck defeated the Trojans’ Brandon Holt and Riley Smith, 6-2, and Johannes Schretter and Constantin Frantzen beat USC’s Daniel Cukierman and Tanner Smith, 6-3.
Bendeck clinched the match for Baylor when he edged USC’s Jake Sands, 7-6 (6-3), 6-4, in the No. 6 singles match for the Bears’ fourth point of the day.
Earlier in singles play, Baylor’s Matias Soto defeated the Trojans’ No. 2 player Cukierman, 6-4, 6-2. The Bears’ Sven Lah notched a crucial win in the No. 5 slot over Mor Bulis, 6-2, 6-4.
With the win, Baylor claimed its second tournament championship of the season. The Bears previously won the ITA Kick-off Weekend in Ann Arbor, Mich., in January.
Baylor, which improved to 8-2 against top-35 ranked opponents, continues its season when it returns home to host Arizona State on Friday at the Hurd Tennis Center.