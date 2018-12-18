Baylor signed the top-ranked recruit in the nation, Jenson Brooksby, to a National Letter of Intent. Brooksby will begin his freshman season next fall.
“Words cannot describe what it means to have Jenson Brooksby joining the Baylor Bears next season,” head men’s tennis coach Brian Boland said in a press release. “Signing the No. 1 American recruit in the country is a reflection of where this program is headed and I couldn’t be happier to be part of this athletic department and university.”
A Sacramento, Calif. native, Brooksby achieved a career-high ATP ranking of 978 in singles and a personal-best combined junior ranking of 54 while holding a career-best UTR of 14.40. He was the 2018 USTA National 18’s junior champion and earned a wildcard to the U.S. Open main draw where he advanced to the singles semifinals at the U.S. Open Junior Tennis Championships this past fall.
Brooksby also won the Easter Bowl Championships in Indian Wells, Calif. last spring.
“Jenson is one of the strongest competitors I have seen and has a love for the game that is second to none,” Boland said. “The combination of his innate skill set and incredible work ethic have helped him separate himself from his competition at every age group. He has even had great success on the professional tour over the past two years. He is poised to come in and make an immediate impact on Baylor tennis both on and off the court, and we cannot wait to have him at Baylor University.”