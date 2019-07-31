The Baylor men’s tennis team announced the addition of two players on Wednesday.
The Bears have added graduate transfer Ryan Dickerson from Duke and freshman Christopher Frantzen, the younger brother of Baylor senior Constantin Frantzen.
Dickerson graduated from Duke with a bachelor’s degree in psychology. He sat out last season due to injury. As a Blue Devil, he compiled a 53-28 record singles action and a 39-32 doubles mark.
Christopher Frantzen was the top-ranked U14 Juniors player in Germany. He was recently ranked No. 5 in the U18 category and achieved a career high junior ITF ranking of 261 earlier this year.
“After working with his brother Constantin this past year and getting to know Christopher through the recruiting process, it was clear that we needed to make him a Baylor Bear,” Baylor coach Brian Boland said. “Christopher has a great physical build for tennis and brings a competitive spirit to everything he does, which we know will be infectious among the team.”
Clifton, Troy players earn TSWA All-State Third Team honors
A trio of Central Texas baseball players landed on the Texas Sports Writers Association All-State Third Team, which was announced on Wednesday.
Clifton senior third baseman Alfredo Rodriguez and junior outfielder Mason Brandenberger, and Troy pitcher Hagen Rose all garnered third-team honors.
Brandenberger also received honorable mention at pitcher. Joining him in the honorable mention category on the TSWA All-State squad were Groesbeck senior Dylan Reed, who earned recognition at pitcher and second base, Groesbeck senior catcher Grant Johnson, Troy junior second baseman Kyle Torres, Clifton senior shortstop Jackson Phillips, and West senior third baseman Tyler Kaluza.
Cowboys release son of Hall of Famer Larry Allen at camp
OXNARD, Calif. — The Dallas Cowboys have released offensive lineman Larry Allen Jr., the son of Hall of Fame guard Larry Allen, to make room for linebacker Justin Phillips.
The younger Allen joined his dad’s former team as an undrafted free agent in May but ended up being the first cut of training camp in California, his home state. Allen played at Harvard. His father was a six-time All-Pro in 11 seasons with the Cowboys.
Phillips also signed as an undrafted free agent with Dallas out of Oklahoma State but was cut after offseason practices. Dallas needed depth at linebacker for camp with Sean Lee nursing a minor knee injury and Chris Covington slowed early by a hamstring issue.
Wild fire GM Paul Fenton after 1 season
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Less than 15 months after hiring Paul Fenton as general manager, Minnesota Wild owner Craig Leipold changed his mind.
Still confident he has a contending team, Leipold decided to fire Fenton on Tuesday despite the unusual late-summer timing to try to redirect the franchise before it drifted further off track. The Wild’s six-year streak of making the playoffs ended in the spring.
“Our organization and our culture were a little different than the way Paul wanted to handle things. We just felt this was the time to do it,” Leipold said.
There was no “final straw,” the owner said, but rather a series of “smaller issues” that stacked up on his radar prior to the surprising move.
“It wasn’t a good fit. That was really it. The culture wasn’t the same,” Leipold said. “I didn’t have the same vibes with our employees in hockey ops, and I think the attitude of some of the players and all the people and the coaching and in the locker room and in the training room, it was just a feeling that we didn’t have the right leader for our organization.”