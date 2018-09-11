Baylor men’s tennis placed six players in the Oracle/Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s preseason rankings.
Five Bears were named in the singles rankings — senior Johannes Schretter (No. 33), junior Bjoern Petersen (No. 59), sophomore Matias Soto (No. 79), sophomore Sven Lah (No. 85), redshirt senior Will Little (No. 115).
Freshman Finn Bass also received recognition by coming in at No. 5 in the freshmen/newcomers rankings. Bass signed his National Letter of Intent this fall and will join the team in the spring.