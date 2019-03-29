The No. 6 Baylor men’s tennis team began Big 12 play by claiming a hard-fought, top 10 battle over No. 9 TCU, 5-2, on Friday night at the Hurd Tennis Center.
Baylor’s Johannes Schretter, Will Little and Jimmy Bendeck claimed three-set victories in the No. 2, No. 4 and No. 6 singles matches respectively, paving the way for the Bears’ win. Schretter defeated TCU’s Alastair Gray, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3. Little edged Bertus Kruger, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, and Bendeck outlasted Sander Jong, 7-6, 3-6, 6-2.
The Bears (18-2, 1-0 Big 12) claimed the doubles point and the No. 5 singles match as Sven Lah defeated TCU’s Luc Fomba, 6-3, 6-3.
Baylor has now defeated ranked opponents in four straight matches, boosted its winning streak against ranked foes to seven consecutive and improved to 10-2 this season against teams ranked No. 35 or higher.
The Bears’ Big 12 slate continues when they go on the road to face No. 4 Texas at 3:30 on Sunday at the Texas Tennis Center.