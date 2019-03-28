The Baylor men’s tennis team opens Big 12 play with a top-10 matchup versus TCU at 6 p.m. Friday at the Hurd Tennis Center.
The Bears enter the match with the No. 6 national ranking, three spots ahead of the No. 9 Horned Frogs.
Baylor (17-2) is riding an eight-match winning streak that includes victories over No. 34 Tulsa, No. 11 Illinois, No. 33 Arkansas, No. 31 California, No. 16 USC and No. 35 Arizona State. The Bears are 9-2 versus ranked opponents this season.
TCU (15-3) has won 10 consecutive matches, a streak that started with a win over No. 7 UCLA on Feb. 17 at the ITA National Team Indoor Championships in Chicago.