The sixth-ranked Baylor men’s tennis team hosts No. 35 Arizona State at 7 p.m. on Friday at the Hurd Tennis Center.
The Bears’ match against the Sun Devils will be their last nonconference battle before opening Big 12 play against TCU next week.
Baylor (16-2) is coming off a tournament victory at the BNP Paribas Collegiate Challenge last weekend in Indian Wells, Calif. The Bears defeated Idaho, No. 31 Cal and No. 16 USC to lift the tournament trophy.
The Bears, who are 8-2 against ranked opponents this season, are on a five-match winning streak foes ranked No. 34 or higher.