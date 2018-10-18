The Baylor men’s tennis team will host the ITA Texas Regional Championships Friday through Monday at the Hurd Tennis Center.
Six Bears are in the singles and doubles draws as play begins Friday morning and culminates with the championship matches on Monday.
Johannes Schretter, Matias Soto, Sven Lah, Will Little, Jimmy Bendeck and Constantin Frantzen open play Friday morning in singles. Little leads the Bears with a 5-1 singles record while Lah holds a 5-3 record. Bendeck and Soto look to win their second straight match in fall action.
Baylor also has three doubles tandems competing. The pairs of Schretter and Little along with Frantzen and Soto will compete together for the first time this season. Meanwhile, Bendeck and Lah, the 2018 ITA All-American champions, hope to continue their win streak of 8-0 this fall season.
With Bendeck and Lah already qualified for next month’s Oracle ITA National Fall Championships, Baylor hopes to add more qualifying players from this tournament.
The ITA Regional Championships feature some of the top men’s and women’s players across the country. More than 8,000 student-athletes from NCAA Division I, II, III, NAIA, Junior and Community Colleges compete across 85 ITA Regional Championships around the country.
In Division I, regional doubles champions and regional singles champions and finalists qualify for the season-ending Oracle ITA National Fall Championships in Surprise, AZ.