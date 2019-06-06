The Baylor men's tennis program has been chosen as a host for the ITA Kick-Off Weekend to be held Jan. 25-26, 2020, at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.
The Bears will be joined by Louisville, New Mexico and Gonzaga in one of 15 four-team tournaments in the event. The winner of the Waco site will advance to the ITA National Indoor Team Championships in Madison, Wis.
The Bears will compete in the ITA Kick-Off Weekend for the ninth time in the 11 years of its existence. Baylor advanced to the national tournament in each of its previous eight entries.
Last season, Baylor traveled to Ann Arbor, Michigan, for the ITA Kick-Off Weekend. The Bears swept a pair of matches against No. 12 Georgia and the 24th-ranked host Wolverines to reach the national tournament in Chicago. Eighth-ranked North Carolina defeated Baylor in the opening round of the ITA National Indoor Team Championships.