The Baylor men’s tennis team hosts a pair of Big Ten programs as Illinois and Purdue come to Waco this weekend.
The seventh-ranked Bears (10-2) will play a ranked opponent at home for the first time this season when they face off with No. 11 Illinois at 6 p.m. Friday. Baylor will then finish the weekend with a match against Purdue at 6 p.m. on Saturday. Both matches are set to be played at the Hurd Tennis Center, though they will move to the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center in the event of inclement weather.
Baylor is returning home after spending most of the month of February on the road. The Bears won one of three matches in Chicago two weeks ago as they defeated No. 3 Mississippi State and fell against No. 8 North Carolina and No. 12 Columbia. Baylor then traveled to Tulsa last weekend and defeated the No. 34 Golden Hurricane, 5-2.
The Bears match against Illinois will be a “Hounds at the Hurd” event in which fans are encouraged to bring their dogs to the match. The fans and pets will receive a free dog toy and old Baylor tennis balls while supplies last.